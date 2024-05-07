EDMONTON
    • Oilers captain McDavid named Hart finalist along with MacKinnon, Kucherov

    Edmonton Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93), Leon Draisaitl (29), Evan Bouchard (2), Zach Hyman (18) and Connor McDavid (97) celebrate a goal against the Los Angeles Kings during second period NHL playoff action in Edmonton on Wednesday May 1, 2024.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson Edmonton Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93), Leon Draisaitl (29), Evan Bouchard (2), Zach Hyman (18) and Connor McDavid (97) celebrate a goal against the Los Angeles Kings during second period NHL playoff action in Edmonton on Wednesday May 1, 2024.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
    Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid was named a finalist for this year's Hart Trophy on Tuesday as he seeks to win the NHL's most valuable player award for a second straight season.

    Colorado Avalanche centre Nathan MacKinnon and Tampa Bay Lightning right-wing Nikita Kucherov are the other finalists as voted by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

    McDavid, who won his third Hart Trophy last season, finished third in league scoring with 132 points (32 goals, 100 assists) in 76 games.

    He became the fourth player to record 100 assists in a season, and the first since Wayne Gretzky in 1990-91.

    Kucherov also reached 100 assists in 2013-14 and added 44 goals en route to winning the Art Ross trophy as the NHL's leading scorer. His 144 points are the second-most over the past 28 seasons.

    MacKinnon ranked second in the NHL and established an Avalanche/Nordiques record with 140 points (51 goals, 89 assists). The four-time Hart Trophy finalist is looking to join Peter Forsberg (2002-03) and Joe Sakic (2000-01) as the third player in franchise history to win the award.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2024.

