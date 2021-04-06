EDMONTON -- Two people are in custody following multiple shootings Monday night on the O’Chiese First Nation southwest of Edmonton.

When the Rocky Mountain House RCMP responded to the 911 call on Easter Monday, they reportedly found four people with gunshot wounds in three separate locations.

According to RCMP, the First Nation was considered at risk because of an “active threat.”

Community members were advised to stay in their homes and refrain from posting details about the activity of the RCMP online while they searched for those responsible.

Police say they took two people into custody “safely” and ended the active threat warning.

In a Facebook post on Monday, O'Chiese First Nation Chief Doug Beaverbones posted about people riding quads during the shooting. Those details have not been confirmed by police.

CTV News Edmonton did request an interview with the chief of the O’Chiese First Nation and members of the elected band council. In response, they told CTV News they would not be commenting publicly on the shootings and that their focus is on helping the community heal.

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Dan Grummett