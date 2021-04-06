EDMONTON -- Alberta’s police watchdog is investigating the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man by RCMP on the O’Chiese First Nation this weekend.

On April 3 at approximately 9:30 a.m. RCMP were called to a disturbance on the O’Chiese First Nation, with the caller reporting a man was jumping on vehicles.

Two members from Rocky Mountain House RCMP responded but were unable to locate the man.

They later received information directing them to a residence, and knocked on the door.

It was answered by a 24-year-old man who was known to police and had warrants for his arrest, RCMP said.

He slammed the door shut, and the officers returned their vehicles with a third officer arriving on scene, RCMP added.

At 10:30 a.m.,while waiting for authorization to enter the house, the man came outside with an axe, police said.

A confrontation occurred between the man and the officers, resulting in an officer shooting several rounds from his pistol, striking the man who immediately fell to the ground, ASIRT/RCMP said.

Officers provided first aid to the man while awaiting for EMS to arrive, and was later declared dead on scene.

The axe was recovered from the scene and has been seized by ASIRT.

ASIRT investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any information or video related to this incident, to contact ASIRT at 403-592-4306.