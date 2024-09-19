EDMONTON
    • 2 killed in early morning crash near Thorsby

    An undated photo of an RCMP cruiser. (CTV News) An undated photo of an RCMP cruiser. (CTV News)
    Police said they found the scene on Highway 778 one kilometre south of Thorsby at 1:19 a.m.

    The drivers in both vehicles were already dead, RCMP say.

    They have been identified as a 19-year-old from Grande Prairie, Alta., and a 61-year-old resident of Gabriola Island, B.C.

    The cause of the car crash is under investigation. 

