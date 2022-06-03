2 Leduc schools closed Friday due to social media threat

A social media post that threatened gun violence has prompted Black Gold School Division to close two schools in Leduc for Friday.

Neither Ecole Leduc Jr. High School (ELJHS) nor Leduc Composite High School (LCHS) will host classes, extra curricular, field trips, sports or other activities on Friday. Buses will not stop at the pair of schools either.

"This [Thursday] evening the Leduc RCMP made us aware of a social media post threatening gun violence against ELJHS and LCHS students and staff," a letter, signed by superintendent Bill Romanchuk, posted on the division's website reads.

Mounties say they were notified of the threat around 5:40 p.m.

They are still investigating.

Romanchuk said, "It is early in the police investigation and we cannot comment on the validity of the threat. However, given the recent events, and to ensure the safety of all students and staff, we are exercising extreme caution while we let the police continue their investigation."

A similar letter was sent directly to families.

Administration asked all students, staff and community to stay away from the schools on Friday.

An update on the situation is expected at noon.

This is a developing news story. More to come…