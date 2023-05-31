2 more charged with first-degree murder in northeast Edmonton 2020 death

Two more people have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Aaron Watt in northeast Edmonton in 2020.

Faron Paul Howse, 37, and Brandon Jordan Dumais, 29, were arrested in April and September 2022, respectively, Edmonton Police Service announced on Wednesday.

Both also face charges of accessory after the fact to murder and indignity to a dead body.

Watt's body was found in an alley near 126 Avenue and 73 Street on Jan. 26, 2020.

He was shot to death, investigators revealed on Wednesday. Previously, the cause of death had not been publicly released for "investigative reasons."

Almost two years after Watt's death, 29-year-old Colin James Lepretre was charged with second-degree murder. That charge has been upgraded to first-degree murder.