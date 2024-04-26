Fatal crash affecting Highway 28 traffic north of Edmonton

EDMONTON
    A person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 28 in Sturgeon County Friday morning.

    In a traffic advisory at 7 a.m., RCMP said two vehicles were involved in the crash near Township Road 572, north of the community Gibbons.

    Police were still on scene as of 2 p.m.

    Commuters were asked to avoid the area.

    Mounties said they would provide more details later in the day. 

