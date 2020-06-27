EDMONTON -- Officials at the Misericordia Community Hospital in Edmonton confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in its hospital Saturday, as outbreaks continue to plague two units.

As of Saturday, the hospital has 10 patients who have tested positive for the virus, an increase of one cases since Friday. There are also eight staff members who have tested positive, an increase of one since Friday.

One patient at the hospital has also died as a result of the virus.

Hospital officials said outbreak protocols have been implemented, and only urgent emergent and oncology surgeries are being performed.

All patients on the affected units are being tested, as well as staff members who have worked on been present on the units, even if they are not showing symptoms.

Visitors to the affected units are being restricted.