EDMONTON -- Alberta saw a jump in new COVID cases on Saturday, as 69 new cases were reported, the highest number of new cases since May 16. No new deaths were reported.

The total number of active cases in the province now sits at 520.

There are currently 42 people in hospital, eight of them in intensive care.

So far 7,283 people in Alberta have recovered.

The province did not reveal how many tests have been completed in the last 24 hours.

Misericordia outbreak

Edmonton’s Misericordia Community Hospital continues to be plagued by a COVID-19 outbreak in two units.

An additional two cases were confirmed at the hospital. A total of 10 patients at the hospital have tested positive for the virus, as well as eight staff members. A patient at the hospital has also died.