EDMONTON -- Alberta has two new presumptive cases of COVID-19.

The two new cases were announced Sunday morning, bringing the total in the province to three presumptive cases and one confirmed case of coronavirus.

It’s not yet known where the two new cases are located.

The province’s chief medical officer of health will provide an update at 11 a.m. MDT

On Thursday, Alberta had its first presumptive case of COVID-19, a woman in her 50s from the Calgary area.

The province announced its second presumptive COVID-19 case on Friday, after a man in the Edmonton region tested positive after visiting the United States.

There are at least 58 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Canada as of Sunday.

This is a breaking news story, more to come…

With files from The Canadian Press