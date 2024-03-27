EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 2 semi-truck drivers killed in fiery crash in Sturgeon County

    The drivers of two semi-trucks were killed in a crash on Highway 825 on March 26, 2024. (Darcy Seaton/CTV News Edmonton) The drivers of two semi-trucks were killed in a crash on Highway 825 on March 26, 2024. (Darcy Seaton/CTV News Edmonton)

    Two semi-truck drivers are dead after a crash Tuesday morning.

    Emergency crews were called to Highway 825 near Boysdale Road shortly before 11 a.m.

    When police arrived, both semis – one hauling pipes, and one hauling two empty propane tanks – were on fire.

    The drivers of both semis, a 41-year-old from Edmonton and a 34-year-old from Millett, were dead.

    Several other vehicles had been damaged by hitting debris or taking evasive action, police said.

    Mounties said while it's early in the investigation, it appears the southbound semi carrying the pipes crossed over the centre line and hit the northbound semi carrying the propane tanks head on.

    Emergency crews were on scene for several hours responding to the fire and investigating the crash. 

