2 Shoppers Drug Mart workers test positive for COVID-19 in south Edmonton
Published Wednesday, November 4, 2020 10:14AM MST Last Updated Wednesday, November 4, 2020 10:22AM MST
File Photo - Shoppers Drug Mart
EDMONTON -- Two employees at separate south Edmonton Shoppers Drug Mart stores have tested positive for COVID-19.
One store is located at 2350 24 St. and the other at 3945 34 St.
According to Shoppers Drug Mart’s parent company Loblaw, both staff members last worked at the stores on Oct. 26.