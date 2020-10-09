EDMONTON -- Three men and one woman are facing charges after police seized drugs and hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash on Wednesday.

The Edmonton Police Service conducted search warrants at four homes in Haddow, Hazeldean, Walker and Klarvatten and found:

$232,100 in cash;

568 grams of cocaine with a street value of approximately $28,500;

351 grams of psilocybin with an approximately value of $1,970;

A 2006 Nissan Murano with a hidden compartment with drugs inside and a 2015 Mercedes Benz C400; and

A .40 calibre handgun, one loaded .40 calibre magazine and one prohibited 22-round magazine.

EPS arrested three men, ages 23, 40, and 23, and a 23-year-old woman. They are facing a combined total of 26 charges.