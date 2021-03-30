EDMONTON -- A new Costco Business Centre is setting up shop in Edmonton’s west end at 185 Street north of Stony Plain Road.

While the location will be open to all Costco members, it will sell bigger bulk packages than what is found at other Costco locations.

This is the company's first business centre west of Toronto and the fourth in Canada.

Marc-Andre Bally, vice president of Costco Wholesale said, “We don’t sell any apparel, we don’t sell any toys, and some of these categories, but the categories that we are in, we’re very deep in. So if you’re looking for beverages, you’re going to see the whole array of flavours.”

The store opens April 6.

There are seven Costco locations in the capital region.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson