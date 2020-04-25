EDMONTON -- The province confirmed 216 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the provincial total up to 4,233.

The breakdown of cases by zone is as follows:

2,964 in the Calgary zone

475 in the Edmonton zone

83 in the central zone

510 in the south zone

173 in the north zone

28 in zones not confirmed

An additional person has also died from the virus, bringing Alberta’s death toll to 73.

Forty six deaths have been in the Calgary zone, 14 in the north zone, 10 in the Edmonton zone, one in the central zone, and two in the south zone.

So far there have been 415 cases confirmed in continuing care facilities, and 48 of those residents have died.

There are now 1,471 people in the province who have recovered from COVID-19.

The province has also completed 127,165 tests. In the last 24 hours, 4,718 tests have been completed.