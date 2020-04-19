EDMONTON -- Sunday saw Alberta’s largest jump in COVID-19 cases, as the government confirmed an additional 241 people have tested positive for the virus. Additionally, four more Albertans have died since the last report on Saturday.

One of the deaths was a resident at the Manoir du Lac centre in McLennan, which brings the total number of deaths at the centre to six.

The new cases bring Alberta’s total to 2,803 cases province-wide. The breakdown of cases is as follows:

1,997 cases in the Calgary zone

429 cases in the Edmonton zone

142 cases in the South zone

137 cases in the North zone

76 cases in the Central zone

22 cases in zones yet to be confirmed

There are 65 people in hospital, 16 of whom are in intensive care.

Of the total cases, 488 are believed to be from community transmission.

The total number of deaths in the province is 55.

There are now 1,198 recovered cases in Alberta.

Correction: A previous version of this story said there were 1,198 cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, that is the number of recovered cases.