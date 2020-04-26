EDMONTON -- The province announced 247 new COVID-19 cases in Alberta on Sunday.

The case breakdown by zones is as follows:

3,104 cases in the Calgary zone

598 cases in the South zone

479 cases in the Edmonton zone

182 cases in the North zone

83 cases in the Central zone

34 cases in zones yet to be confirmed

Currently there are 83 people in hospital, 20 of whom are in intensive care.

It is believed that 460 cases were acquired through community transmission.

There were 4,066 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of completed tests to 125,310.

There were no new COVID-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours.

So far 1,549 people have recovered from the virus.