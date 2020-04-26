247 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Alberta on Sunday
Published Sunday, April 26, 2020 4:21PM MDT Last Updated Sunday, April 26, 2020 4:48PM MDT
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
EDMONTON -- The province announced 247 new COVID-19 cases in Alberta on Sunday.
The case breakdown by zones is as follows:
- 3,104 cases in the Calgary zone
- 598 cases in the South zone
- 479 cases in the Edmonton zone
- 182 cases in the North zone
- 83 cases in the Central zone
- 34 cases in zones yet to be confirmed
Currently there are 83 people in hospital, 20 of whom are in intensive care.
It is believed that 460 cases were acquired through community transmission.
There were 4,066 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of completed tests to 125,310.
There were no new COVID-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours.
So far 1,549 people have recovered from the virus.