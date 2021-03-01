EDMONTON -- A convicted sexual offender has been released from the Edmonton Remand Centre.

Police say they have reasonable grounds to believe he will reoffend.

Cyle Larsen is a child sex offender with pedophilic interests towards both male and female children, according to police.

He will be living in the Edmonton area.

Larsen, 29, is described as 5’6, 119 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Larsen will be bound by a probation order and monitored by the Edmonton Probation Office.

He has been placed on a number of probation conditions:

He will abide by a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily curfew.

He will attend assessment counselling or treatment and take medications as required.

He will not purchase, possess or consume alcohol or drugs.

He will not purchase, possess or view images of children.

He will not use the internet to access social media sites.

He is prohibited from any relationships that are not disclosed to his supervisor.

He cannot pursue a romantic relationship with a parent/guardian with children.

He is not to have contact with anyone under the age of 16.

He cannot be within 100 metres of areas where children are present. Including day cares, schools, recreation centres, parks, public libraries and swimming pools.

Anyone with information of potential breaches of conditions can contact EPS at 780-423-4567.