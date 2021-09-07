EDMONTON -- Two minors and one 19-year-old man are facing charges after two armed robberies in southwest Edmonton late last month.

On Aug. 29 between approximately 11 a.m. and 12 p.m., officers say three masked males robbed two pharmacies in quick succession in southwest Edmonton.

According to police, one thief held a weapon while another accessed the pharmacy safe. The third robber intimidated pharmacy staff, and narcotics and cash were stolen at the first location.

Police say the same three theives entered a second pharmacy at 62 Avenue and 199 Street and robbed it in a similar way.

The drugs stolen at the second pharmacy had a tracking device, allowing police to stop the three people.

Edmonton Police Service’s Robbery Section has charged two boys, aged 16 and 17, and 19-year-old Alex Deng after officers seized about $1,600 worth of stolen narcotics and a small amount of stolen cash.

Each faces 21 robbery and weapons related charges.