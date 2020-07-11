EDMONTON -- Three more people have tested positive for COVID-19 at Edmonton’s Misericordia hospital.

On Saturday, Covenant Health reported that an additional two patients and one staff member had tested positive for the virus.

A total of 34 people have tested positive at the hospital to date, 17 staff members and 17 patients.

As of Saturday, Alberta Health Services has also reclassified one death that was previously attributed to the outbreak to other causes. To date, there have been five deaths connected to the hospital outbreak.

The hospital remains closed to new patient admissions.