3 properties damaged in northeast Edmonton fire

Three homes were damaged by a fire in Edmonton's Montrose neighbourhood early Wednesday morning.

The blaze was reported around 2:40 a.m. and firefighters got to 12018 59 St. within five minutes, according to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services. They considered the fire under control by 6 a.m.

As of 5 a.m., multiple houses had been evacuated but no one had been hurt.

The properties were under construction, EFRS confirmed.