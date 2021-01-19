Advertisement
3 semis rolled over on QEII due to strong winds
Published Tuesday, January 19, 2021 9:14PM MST Last Updated Tuesday, January 19, 2021 10:05PM MST
Strong winds are to blame for three semi-tractor trailers rolling over on Calgary Trail. Tuesday Jan. 19, 2021 (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- Strong winds have caused three semi-tractor trailers to rollover on the QEII highway Tuesday evening.
The semis rolled over on the QEII between Ellerslie Road and Highway 19.
Two of the semis are in the ditch and will be left there overnight, according to crews on scene.
No one was injured in the rollovers, according to police.
A snow squall warning is currently if effect for Edmonton and the surrounding area.
