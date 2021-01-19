EDMONTON -- Strong winds have caused three semi-tractor trailers to rollover on the QEII highway Tuesday evening.

The semis rolled over on the QEII between Ellerslie Road and Highway 19.

Two of the semis are in the ditch and will be left there overnight, according to crews on scene.

No one was injured in the rollovers, according to police.

A snow squall warning is currently if effect for Edmonton and the surrounding area.