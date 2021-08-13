EDMONTON -- A 30-year-old man from Camrose, Alta., died in a single-vehicle collision Friday morning.

RCMP say they were dispatched at 5:58 a.m. to Highway 617 and Range Road 212, east of Hay Lakes, and found the lone occupant of the vehicle in life-threatening condition.

STARS airlifted the man to hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Mounties believe the man was westbound on Highway 617 when his vehicle began to enter the ditch. According to their investigation, the driver attempted to over-correct and ultimately rolled the vehicle.

Police say no further public updates about the incident are anticipated.