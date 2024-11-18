EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Woman hit by vehicle in north Edmonton sent to hospital

    97 Street and 132 Avenue where a woman was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street. (Darcy Seaton/CTV Edmonton) 97 Street and 132 Avenue where a woman was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street. (Darcy Seaton/CTV Edmonton)
    A woman was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle Monday morning.

    Edmonton Police Service (EPS) says the collision happened in the area of 97 Street and 132 Avenue.

    Police say the woman was crossing the street when she was struck by a vehicle making a right-hand turn onto 97 Street.

    The EPS Major Collision Investigations Section is investigating.

