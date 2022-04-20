$30M fundraising drive announced at Cross Cancer Institute

A campaign to raise $30 million for the Cross Cancer Institute in Edmonton was already more than halfway to its goal on the first day.

The Alberta Cancer Foundation launched a fundraiser called We Cross Cancer on Wednesday by announcing that $16 million had been collected.

The money will be used to double the number of clinical trials that the institute completes, from 500 to 1,000.

"Why that's important is so that we can bring you the most immediate, best medical care that's today, not the standard of care which is 10 to 20 years," said Angus Watt, the campaign co-chair.

"The campaign will also help expand the pharmacy, create a specialized clinical trials unit, relocate and expand the existing chemo and day-treatment spaces, develop a virtual care hub, build a provincial centre of excellence for brachytherapy, and support home-grown innovations and research," a media release from the foundation said.

Supporters hope the rest of the money will be collected by the end of the year. Donations can be made online.