$325K in drugs, AK-47 seized in Red Deer trafficking case

Three people have been charged after a year-long drug trafficking investigation in Red Deer, RCMP say.

Three homes in the central Alberta city were searched.

From an apartment in the Clearview Ridge neighbourhood, police seized an AK-47 rifle and magazine. AK-47s are banned in Canada.

In total, three other handguns and prohibited magazines were found, one of which had been previously stolen from the Vermilion, Alta., area, authorities say.

The fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, oxycodone and morphine that was found was worth $325,000, police estimate.

"A seizure like this shows the nexus of violence and the drug trade," Insp. Brad Lundeen, from the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams, said in a news release on Friday.

Three men – aged 27, 41 and 26 – were charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

The 27-year-old and 26-year-old also face weapons charges.

The 27-year-old was also arrested for robbery-related offences in connection to a June robbery at Innisfail's Super 8. He was denied bail and is scheduled to appear in court in January.

The other accused were released and given November court dates.