Edmonton

    • $325K in drugs, AK-47 seized in Red Deer trafficking case

    An AK-47 was one of four firearms seized from three homes in Red Deer during a drug trafficking investigation, the ALERT agency revealed in October 2023. (Source: Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams) An AK-47 was one of four firearms seized from three homes in Red Deer during a drug trafficking investigation, the ALERT agency revealed in October 2023. (Source: Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams)

    Three people have been charged after a year-long drug trafficking investigation in Red Deer, RCMP say.

    Three homes in the central Alberta city were searched.

    From an apartment in the Clearview Ridge neighbourhood, police seized an AK-47 rifle and magazine. AK-47s are banned in Canada.

    In total, three other handguns and prohibited magazines were found, one of which had been previously stolen from the Vermilion, Alta., area, authorities say.

    The fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, oxycodone and morphine that was found was worth $325,000, police estimate.

    "A seizure like this shows the nexus of violence and the drug trade," Insp. Brad Lundeen, from the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams, said in a news release on Friday.

    Three men – aged 27, 41 and 26 – were charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

    The 27-year-old and 26-year-old also face weapons charges.

    The 27-year-old was also arrested for robbery-related offences in connection to a June robbery at Innisfail's Super 8. He was denied bail and is scheduled to appear in court in January.

    The other accused were released and given November court dates. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Who's to blame for rising food prices in Canada?

    Although the latest data from Statistics Canada shows that monthly increases in food prices may be slowing down, the cost of groceries in Canada remains high. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew breaks down some of the key factors that are driving up food costs in Canada.

    Warning: Graphic

    Warning: Graphic Israel releases horrific images of slain children after Hamas attack

    Israel's government showed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO defence ministers graphic images of dead children and civilians on Thursday, saying they were killed by Palestinian group Hamas as it builds support for its response.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News