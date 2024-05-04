Ice District celebrates Cinco de Mayo early with free Saturday event

The Oilers Entertainment Group is holding an early Cinco de Mayo celebration in ICE District Plaza Saturday.

The event will run in the plaza until 7:30 p.m., when the WNBA Canada game at Rogers Place starts.

The party features Latin music, Mexican food, cocktails and free salsa lessons from Etown Salsa.

Attendees also have the chance to win tickets to Saturday night's basketball game.

Calle Mexico and El Mero Mero have food trucks on site, with live music from Mariachi Borealis and DJ Teqnic.

The party is all-ages and free to attend.

More information can be found on the Ice District website.