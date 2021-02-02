EDMONTON -- Between Jan. 25 and 31, 37 tickets were issued in Edmonton under the Temporary Mandatory Face Covering Bylaw and the Public Health act, according to the city.

City of Edmonton enforcement officers issued 33 of the tickets and 409 warnings under the face covering bylaw, according to a press release. There were also 15 warnings given out under the Public Health Act during the same period.

“Education, compassion, persuading people to put on a mask or face covering, or offering a mask are still the first tactics used by enforcement officers in every interaction with a member of the public,” said the city in the release.

“If these tactics do not gain compliance, enforcement and fines are considered.”

Since the face covering bylaw came into effect in August, the city has issued 5,114 warnings and 303 tickets.

Edmonton police also issued four tickets under the Public Health Act this past week.

Edmonton Police Service has issued 16 tickets between Nov. 25, 2020, and Jan. 31, 2021. Comparatively, city enforcement officers have issued 305 warnings and 17 tickets under the Public Health Act during the same two months.

The data comes a week after the city defended its response to public health order violation complaints.

"Just because someone doesn't get a ticket at the actual event, that people may see on television or witness themselves, it doesn't mean there's not enforcement after the fact," said city manager Andre Corbould during a Jan. 27 meeting of the city's emergency advisory committee.

"We are not at all reluctant to enforce and we will continue to enforce as we go forward."

City enforcement officers work with people from Edmonton Fire Service, AHS, EPS, and Occupational Health and Safety to respond to concerns related to public health restrictions.

Face covering bylaw complaints and physical distancing concerns can be submitted to the city online.

Public health order violations can be reported by phone at 1-833-415-9179 or online.