EDMONTON -- City officials say 393 warnings and 38 tickets were handed out over the weekend in relation to COVID-19 enforcement.

Community Standards Peace Officers patrolled 200 locations between Dec. 11 and 13 and handed out 245 warnings and 26 tickets, while Municipal Enforcement Officers observed about 20,000 people in 24 locations, mostly shopping malls, and issued 148 warnings and two tickets.

All of the tickets were for failing to wear a face covering under the bylaw.

The fine for failing to wear a face covering is $100.

The city says it is only responsible for enforcement at public indoor and outdoor spaces, while the Edmonton Police Service and Alberta Health Services are responsible for addressing social gathering complaints at private homes.

No tickets were handed out in St. Albert or Strathcona County.