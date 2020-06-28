EDMONTON -- Alberta reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of active cases to 520.

A total of 6,511 tests were performed in the last 24 hours.

Updated with Sunday's data on COVID-19 in Alberta

See info on:

-Regional breakdown of cases & testing

-How COVID is spreading

-Hospitalizations & active cases vs recoveries

Regional breakdown of cases & testing
How COVID is spreading
Hospitalizations & active cases vs recoveries
AB's status compared to rest of Canada

City of Edmonton's COVID-19 status on Sunday



811 Total Cases (up 21)



220 Active (up 10)

577 Recoveries (up 11)

14 deaths (no change)



See community-specific notes in thread below



See community-specific notes in thread below

Updated city and community-level data

No additional deaths were reported.

In Alberta, 7,322 people have now recovered from the virus.

Misericordia outbreak

Among Sunday’s positive cases, an additional patient at the Misericordia Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total number of infected patients at the hospital to 11. Eight staff members have also tested positive, meaning there are now 19 cases associated with the hospital.

Alberta Health Services said outbreak protocols have been implemented at the hospital, and only urgent surgeries are being conducted.

Covenant Heath, which runs the hospital, is testing all patients on the two units that are affected, and all staff who have worked or been present on the units, even if they do not have symptoms.

Visitors to the affected units are being restricted.