Advertisement
Edmonton News | Local Breaking | CTV News Edmonton
39 cases of COVID-19 reported in Alberta on Sunday, including additional case at Misericordia hospital
EDMONTON -- Alberta reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of active cases to 520.
A total of 6,511 tests were performed in the last 24 hours.
No additional deaths were reported.
In Alberta, 7,322 people have now recovered from the virus.
Misericordia outbreak
Among Sunday’s positive cases, an additional patient at the Misericordia Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total number of infected patients at the hospital to 11. Eight staff members have also tested positive, meaning there are now 19 cases associated with the hospital.
Alberta Health Services said outbreak protocols have been implemented at the hospital, and only urgent surgeries are being conducted.
Covenant Heath, which runs the hospital, is testing all patients on the two units that are affected, and all staff who have worked or been present on the units, even if they do not have symptoms.
Visitors to the affected units are being restricted.