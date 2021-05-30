EDMONTON -- After completing approximately 6,586 tests, Alberta has reported another 391 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

The government reported the new numbers Sunday on its COVID-19 information website.

There are now 8,073 active infections in the province – down by 401 since Saturday.

Active cases have been decreasing significantly throughout the week. Last Sunday, Alberta had 14,533 active cases.

The seven-day average of new infections is 449.

The Calgary zone has 3,301 active cases while Edmonton has 2,126. The North zone and Central zone have 1,172 and 974 cases, respectively. The South zone has 496 cases while four have an unknown zone of origin.

Every zone decreased their number of active cases reported since Saturday, with the Calgary zone leading the province with 158 fewer cases. The Edmonton zone had 113 fewer, while the North and Central zone had decreases of 82 and 28 cases, respectively. The South zone had 22 fewer cases.

There were five new deaths reported Sunday raising Alberta’s total to 2,219.

On Sunday, it was reported that 446 people were in hospital with COVID-19, including 138 in ICU – a decrease of 32 hospitalizations and two ICU patients since Saturday. It was only two weeks ago that the province shattered pandemic records for total number of patients in the ICU.

Approximately 62.3 per cent of Alberta’s population aged 12 or older has received their first dose of vaccine. Approximately 31,857 first doses and 7,185 second doses were administered on Sunday. Just over 10 per cent of the province’s population over 12-years-of-age have received their second dose.

Over 216,900 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, is expected to give a live update this week.

Alberta’s second dose strategy for vaccinations is also expected to be unveiled this week.

Last Thursday, Premier Jason Kenney said there were over 433,000 bookings for first dose appointments for the next two weeks.

“Those folks need to show up,” Kenney said.

If those doses are administered, the premier said the province would be able to transition from prioritizing first dose delivery to protective second doses.

READ MORE: 'We are at a crucial point': Hospitalizations, cases decline in Alberta as the focus turns to reopening