EDMONTON -- Alberta’s count of COVID-19 cases grew by 29 on Monday, the second straight day the number of daily new cases has fallen from the day before but that news was tempered by the news of five new coronavirus-related deaths.

"This news is heartbreaking to all of us," said Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health.

"This has been one of the hardest days yet. These deaths speak to the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic and why aggressive measures are needed."

The province now has a total of 690 cases, and eight deaths. Ninety-four Albertans are considered to have recovered from COVID-19.

Dr. Hinshaw also indicated the province has changed its testing policies, making the smaller growth today less surprising than it might appear.

"We have stopped testing returning travellers, so we knew our daily positive numbers would go down," said Dr. Hinshaw, also citing "challenges with lab testing supplies."

Follow the links below, or scroll down, to see visual displays of the COVID-19 situation in Alberta.

WHERE IS COVID-19 HITTING ALBERTA HARDEST?

The 29 new cases represent the province's smallest daily increase since March 19, but are also partly due to a recent decrease in testing.

The Edmonton zone saw 15 new cases, the area's third-biggest to date.

The Calgary zone saw a relatively modest increase of 14 new cases, the region's smallest daily increase since March 21. Until Monday, the number of new cases in the zone had grown by 30 or more on each of the past five days.

After seeing a decrease of two cases on Sunday, the central zone's number of cases remained the same at 46. Cases in north and south zone also held at 45 and 12 respectively.

HOW IS COVID-19 SPREADING IN ALBERTA?

The number of new cases in Alberta reached a daily high on Saturday with 79, breaking the previous mark of 67 set two days earlier. Sunday showed more modest growth with 40 new cases.

Cases caused by travel and through close contact with those with the virus have gone back and forth in recent days as the leading cause of COVID-19 in Alberta.

But, travel-related cases will fall in the coming days in the wake of the province's policy of no longer testing returning travellers, preferring to focus on identifying community spread cases.

The province reported 271 cases spread through close contact with an infected individual or object.

Community-transmitted cases, an important indicator of how successful physical distancing measures have been, grew to 65 Monday, nearly double what they were five days before.

The sum of community-transmitted, travel-related and close contact cases doesn't equal the number of total cases as health authorities undertake investigations of varying time lengths into the cause of each individual case.

HOW DOES COVID-19'S GROWTH IN ALBERTA COMPARE TO ELSEWHERE?

With Alberta's 29 new cases, the number of COVID-19 cases in Canada now stands at 7,447.

Elsewhere on Monday, Ontario and Quebec both announced single-day highs in the jump of new cases.

Ontario's count now stands at 1,706 after 351 new cases were reported on Monday. The province also confirmed 10 new deaths for a total of 33 fatalities due to the coronavirus.

In Quebec, cases increased by 590 for a new total of 3,430. That province also recorded three more deaths bringing the total to 25. Premier Francois Legault also announced that most businesses will close on Sundays for the month of April.

In British Columbia, the province reported another 86 cases of COVID-19 since Saturday, as well as two more deaths related to the virus. Health officials also note that 48 per cent of B.C. coronavirus patients are now considered to have recovered.

Elsewhere in the West, Saskatchewan reported its first two deaths due to COVID-19 as well as 20 new cases, for a total of 176. And, in Manitoba, 24 newly reported cases bring that province's total to 96.

In Atlantic Canada, Nova Scotia acknowledged the coronavirus was spreading through community transmission along with five new cases for a total of 127.

New Brunswick reported two new cases and also noted that one of the province's confirmed 68 cases is a Shoppers Drug Mart employee, resulting in the closure of several pharmacies.

Prince Edward Island reported an increase of seven cases to bring its total to 18. And, Newfoundland and Labrador recorded 13 new cases for a total of 148.

HOW MANY COVID-19 PATIENTS ARE IN HOSPITAL? HOW MANY HAVE RECOVERED?

As the pandemic continues to grow, the number of hospitalized patients will become a more important indicator of the severity of the crisis.

Both the number of hospitalized patients and those in intensive care units remained the same on Monday, at 41 and 14 patients respectively.

The province also reported five new deaths due to the coronavirus on Monday, bringing the total to eight.

Alberta also recorded 21 new recoveries bringing the total to 94

HOW IS ALBERTA TESTING FOR COVID-19?

Alberta health workers had administered more than 46,000 tests across the province, according to data released on Sunday afternoon.

The number of tests has fallen in recent days with health authorities citing a change in testing policy as well as a shortage of supplies.