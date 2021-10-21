4.1 magnitude earthquake recorded near Rocky Mountain House

EDMONTON -

A 4.1 magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Alberta Wednesday night.

At approximately 9:23 p.m., Earthquakes Canada reported a 4.1 magnitude earthquake 37 kilometres north of Rocky Mountain House.

People as far north as Edmonton and as far south as Calgary reported feeling "weak shaking" on the Earthquake Canada website's scale of intensity.

Anyone else felt like an earthquake about 10 min ago in Edmonton? or am I going crazy? #yeg — Jupiter (@genericwordhere) October 21, 2021

According to the website it has received no reports of damage at this time.

Rocky Mountain House is approximately 139 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.