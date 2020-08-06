Advertisement
4 arrested, charged after RCMP pursuit near Frog Lake First Nation
Bear spray and a loaded shotgun were found inside the vehicle after an RCMP pursuit that began on Frog Lake First Nation. (Supplied photo)
EDMONTON -- Four people are facing multiple charges after a police pursuit that began in Frog Lake First Nation, according to Elk Point RCMP.
Mounties say a man pointed a firearm at some homeowners on the First Nation on Aug. 2. Police pursued the suspect vehicle and used a tire-deflation device to stop it in a field.
Bear spray and a loaded shotgun were found inside the vehicle. The passengers were arrested without incident, according to RCMP.
The driver fled on foot and was found with the help of the High Level Police Dog Service.
RCMP have charged four people with multiple offences including flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, firearm offences and more.
Kyle Laboucane, 26, of Fishing Lake Metis Settlement was charged with:
- Flight from police
- Dangerous operation of motor vehicle
- Possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes (x2)
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000
- Pointing a firearm
- Possession of firearm contrary to order
- Unsafe storage of firearm
- Unauthorized possession of firearm
- Possession of prohibited firearm
- Possession of firearm in a motor vehicle
- Possession of prohibited weapon without licence
- Fail to comply with a probation order (x3)
- Uttering threats
- Display unauthorized licence plate
- Transporting liquor in an open container
- Operate a motor vehicle without holding a licence
- Drive uninsured motor vehicle on highway
Janel Smith, 25, of Frog Lake First Nations was charged with:
- Flight from police
- Dangerous operation of Motor Vehicle
- Possession of weapon for dangerous purposes (x2)
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000
- Unsafe storage of firearm
- Unauthorized possession of firearm
- Possession of firearm in a Motor Vehicle
- Possession of a prohibited firearm without a licence
- Failure to comply with an Undertaking (x3)
- Transporting liquor in a vehicle within easy access of an occupant
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000
Jason Lajimodiere, 34 of Fishing Lake Metis Settlement was charged with:
- Flight from police
- Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle
- Possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes (x2)
- Unsafe Storage of firearm
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000
- Possession of firearm in a motor vehicle
- Possession of a prohibited firearm without a licence
- Transporting liquor in a motor vehicle within easy access of an occupant
Wilson Desjarlais, 25, of Fishing Lake Metis Settlement was charged with the following:
- Flight from police
- Dangerous operation of a Motor Vehicle
- Possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes (x2)
- Unsafe storage of a firearm
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm
- Possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle
- Possession of a prohibited firearm without a licence
- Transporting liquor in a vehicle within easy access of an occupant.
Laboucane and Smith are in custody and will appear in St. Paul Provincial Court on Aug. 6. Desjarlais and Lajimodiere were released and will be in court on Aug. 27.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Elk Point RCMP at 780-724-3964, your local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).