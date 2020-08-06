EDMONTON -- Four people are facing multiple charges after a police pursuit that began in Frog Lake First Nation, according to Elk Point RCMP.

Mounties say a man pointed a firearm at some homeowners on the First Nation on Aug. 2. Police pursued the suspect vehicle and used a tire-deflation device to stop it in a field.

Bear spray and a loaded shotgun were found inside the vehicle. The passengers were arrested without incident, according to RCMP.

The driver fled on foot and was found with the help of the High Level Police Dog Service.

RCMP have charged four people with multiple offences including flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, firearm offences and more.

Kyle Laboucane, 26, of Fishing Lake Metis Settlement was charged with:

Flight from police

Dangerous operation of motor vehicle

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes (x2)

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

Pointing a firearm

Possession of firearm contrary to order

Unsafe storage of firearm

Unauthorized possession of firearm

Possession of prohibited firearm

Possession of firearm in a motor vehicle

Possession of prohibited weapon without licence

Fail to comply with a probation order (x3)

Uttering threats

Display unauthorized licence plate

Transporting liquor in an open container

Operate a motor vehicle without holding a licence

Drive uninsured motor vehicle on highway

Janel Smith, 25, of Frog Lake First Nations was charged with:

Flight from police

Dangerous operation of Motor Vehicle

Possession of weapon for dangerous purposes (x2)

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

Unsafe storage of firearm

Unauthorized possession of firearm

Possession of firearm in a Motor Vehicle

Possession of a prohibited firearm without a licence

Failure to comply with an Undertaking (x3)

Transporting liquor in a vehicle within easy access of an occupant

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

Jason Lajimodiere, 34 of Fishing Lake Metis Settlement was charged with:

Flight from police

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes (x2)

Unsafe Storage of firearm

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

Possession of firearm in a motor vehicle

Possession of a prohibited firearm without a licence

Transporting liquor in a motor vehicle within easy access of an occupant

Wilson Desjarlais, 25, of Fishing Lake Metis Settlement was charged with the following:

Flight from police

Dangerous operation of a Motor Vehicle

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes (x2)

Unsafe storage of a firearm

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm

Possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle

Possession of a prohibited firearm without a licence

Transporting liquor in a vehicle within easy access of an occupant.

Laboucane and Smith are in custody and will appear in St. Paul Provincial Court on Aug. 6. Desjarlais and Lajimodiere were released and will be in court on Aug. 27.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Elk Point RCMP at 780-724-3964, your local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).