EDMONTON -- Police in Leduc are investigating a shooting that caused a 37-year-old man to be rushed to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Leduc RCMP were called to a home in the Southfork area of Leduc at around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

After the man was taken to hospital, investigators determined a black Hummer was seen leaving the area of the shooting.

They found the vehicle a short time later south of Leduc, engulfed in flames.

Police are now asking anyone who has information about the shooting or suspect vehicle to contact them at 780-980-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The shooting is not related to a separate incident in the Westhaven area of Leduc in which two men were shot on July 17, RCMP said.