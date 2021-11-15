4 charged after large drug seizure east of Edmonton: RCMP

EDMONTON -

Vegreville RCMP seized large quantities of drugs and stolen property last week.

On Nov. 11, police executed a search warrant in the Town of Vegreville and recovered stolen property related to multiple incidents that occured in the area, officers said.

During the search, police also found about 119.37 grams of suspected fentanyl and methamphetamines, 34.19 grams of cocaine, 75.34 grams of GHB and 46.33 grams of illicit hashish.

Four people from Vegreville have been charged: Brendan John Lebid, 38, Amanda Lee Hawke, 38, Christian Eli Noel Guay, 64 and Sheila Dawn Elaine Moen, 51.

Lebid faces a number of charges which include:

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

Unauthorized possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Possession of property obtained by crime over and under $5,000

Failure to comply with a release order

Possession for the purpose of trafficking GHB and methamphetamines

Lebid has been remanded in custody and awaits his next court date.

Hawke also faces a number of charges:

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

Unauthorized possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Possession of property obtained by crime over and under $5,000

Failure to comply with a release order

Possession for the purpose of trafficking GHB and methamphetamines

Hawke was released on conditions and is expected back in court on Monday.

Guay has been charged with:

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

Unauthorized possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Possession of property obtained by crime charges

Guay has been released on conditions with a court date set for Dec. 20.

Moen has been charged with:

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Moen was also released on conditions and will be back in court on Dec. 20.

Anyone with further information on this incident should contact Vegreville RCMP at 780-631-2750.