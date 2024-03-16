4 Edmontonians make final list of Alberta NDP leadership candidates

The Alberta NDP announced the final list of leadership candidates Friday night.

Four of the six candidates for the Alberta NDP leadership race are from Edmonton.

The party announced the final list Friday night, including local MLAs Jodi Calahoo Stonehouse, Sarah Hoffman and Rakhi Pancholi.

The former president of the Alberta Federation of Labour Gil McGowan will also be running from Edmonton.

NDP MLA Kathleen Ganley and former Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi will run from Calgary.

"We are proud that our party has attracted so many high-quality contestants for leader,” said chief returning officer for the Alberta NDP Leadership Race, Amanda Freistadt. “Albertans have an opportunity to select the person who will eventually be the next Premier – a Premier who reflects the values that Albertans share.”

Three leadership debates have been scheduled. Candidates will meet in Lethbridge in April, Calgary in May and Edmonton in June.

The new leader of the NDP will be announced June 22.

April 22 is the deadline to join the Alberta NDP and vote in the leadership election.