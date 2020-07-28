EDMONTON -- Four people are now in custody after a home invasion in Parkland County Tuesday morning.

Drayton Valley RCMP warned the public at 10 a.m. they had a field near Township Road 520 and Highway 22, by Moon Lake Hall, contained.

Police responded after a home invasion that resulted in a stolen vehicle at 8:32 a.m., RCMP said.

Later in the morning, RCMP said two men were in custody but a man and a woman involved in the home invasion were still at large — and armed.

Just before 1 p.m., police said the man and woman were arrested without incident after a tip from the public.

Residents are now free to leave their homes, RCMP said.

The incident is under investigation and RCMP expects to release an update Wednesday.