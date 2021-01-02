EDMONTON -- Four people are dead after a helicopter crashed in a northern Alberta field on New Year's Day.

Spirit River RCMP say they responded to a call from an emergency location transmitter in the Birch Hill County area, about 100 kilometres northeast of Grande Prairie.

Officers found the Robinson R44 helicopter crashed in a farmer's field. All four occupants were killed in the crash.

Mounties have secured the area and are awaiting investigators from Nav Canada and Occupational Health and Safety to arrive.