EDMONTON -- Five Lowblaws employees from Real Canadian Superstore and Shoppers Drug Mart Edmonton-area locations have tested positive for COVID-19. 

According to the company, the employees worked at five different locations and all tested positive on Nov. 7: 

  • Real Canadian Superstore 11839 26 Ave. Edmonton. Employee last worked Nov. 2.
  • Real Canadian Superstore 1155 Windermere Way in Edmnton. Employee last worked Oct. 30.
  • Real Canadian Superstore 110 Campsite Road, Spruce Grove. Employee last worked Nov. 1.
  • Shoppers Drug Mart 11720 Jasper Ave, Edmonton. Employee last worked Nov. 2.
  • Shoppers Drug Mart 10205 101 St., Edmonton. Employee last worked Nov. 2.

Alberta recorded 609 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Not all grocery chains report postitive tests among employees. 