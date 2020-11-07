Advertisement
5 Edmonton-area Loblaws employees test positive for COVID-19
Published Saturday, November 7, 2020 12:56PM MST Last Updated Saturday, November 7, 2020 1:11PM MST
Loblaws regularly reports employees who have tested positive and the last day he or she worked.
EDMONTON -- Five Lowblaws employees from Real Canadian Superstore and Shoppers Drug Mart Edmonton-area locations have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the company, the employees worked at five different locations and all tested positive on Nov. 7:
- Real Canadian Superstore 11839 26 Ave. Edmonton. Employee last worked Nov. 2.
- Real Canadian Superstore 1155 Windermere Way in Edmnton. Employee last worked Oct. 30.
- Real Canadian Superstore 110 Campsite Road, Spruce Grove. Employee last worked Nov. 1.
- Shoppers Drug Mart 11720 Jasper Ave, Edmonton. Employee last worked Nov. 2.
- Shoppers Drug Mart 10205 101 St., Edmonton. Employee last worked Nov. 2.
Alberta recorded 609 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
Not all grocery chains report postitive tests among employees.