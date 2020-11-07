EDMONTON -- Five Lowblaws employees from Real Canadian Superstore and Shoppers Drug Mart Edmonton-area locations have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the company, the employees worked at five different locations and all tested positive on Nov. 7:

Real Canadian Superstore 11839 26 Ave. Edmonton. Employee last worked Nov. 2.

Real Canadian Superstore 1155 Windermere Way in Edmnton. Employee last worked Oct. 30.

Real Canadian Superstore 110 Campsite Road, Spruce Grove. Employee last worked Nov. 1.

Shoppers Drug Mart 11720 Jasper Ave, Edmonton. Employee last worked Nov. 2.

Shoppers Drug Mart 10205 101 St., Edmonton. Employee last worked Nov. 2.

Alberta recorded 609 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Not all grocery chains report postitive tests among employees.