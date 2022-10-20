5 human-caused fires started in Fort McMurray area in 48 hours: fire chief
Officials are urging residents in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo to exercise caution after five human-caused fires were started in the area in the last 48 hours:
- A human-caused fire resulting from an unattended campfire began on Tower Road and officials say smoke bombs were hanging in the tree at the fire scene
- A human-caused fire began northwest of the Parsons Creek Overpass on the utility road
- Two human-caused fires were started in Janvier
- A fire was started behind the tree line in the community of Morgan Heights. The area of origin has been located
Smoke bombs found at the scene of a human-caused fire near Fort McMurray. (Credit: Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo)
“We're experiencing extreme dry conditions at the moment,” said Jody Butz, regional fire chief of Wood Buffalo. “We're in a small window here where the green foliage of the ??? have fallen and the leaves have gone and we've got dry grass and yet snow has not arrived. Although some are thankful that winter is delayed a little bit, in this regard, the snow and the moisture would be welcome in regards to these wildfire starts."
Butz says the most common causes of human-caused fires is off-highway vehicles, unattended campfires and smoking materials.
At this point there has been no damage to property as a result of the fires.
PREVENTATIVE MEASURES
While the edge of the blaze near Morgan Heights is about 50 yards from the backside of properties in the area, no evacuation order has been issued, and Butz says it’s unlikely residents will be forced out of their homes.
The fire perimeter closest to properties is the cold side of the fire. The fire is currently burning towards the forest.
Despite that, a number of precautions are also in place to protect the neighbourhood.
Sprinkler systems have been set up and water canons are in place. A bulldozer has created a large firebreak between the properties and the blaze.
Helicopter bucket operations are also being used to keep the blaze away from properties.
Butz says crews are also able to take advantage of fire hydrants in the area, which aren’t always available in more remote areas, but added that the best way to put the fire out would be with precipitation.
"It's creepy crawling along, making a smoky mess up there to our community, but like I said, we're very confident in the resources that are in place and we just gotta be a little bit patient and need some help from Mother Nature."
Despite the protections, Butz realizes residents who witnessed the 2016 fire may be feeling some anxiety.
"Make sure you're prepared in the best way you know how. Listen, plug yourself into the information. And trust that those resources that are going to work for you and protect you is out there watching it for 24/7. We won't take our eye off of it until Mother Nature helps us out here."
As of Thursday morning, the fire measured 11 hectares.
"It's just unfortunate that the starting of these fires, as we're witnessing here recently, is human caused,” Butz said. “And those is things we can prevent. And that's how we can all work together and be more responsible when we're out there playing and enjoying the outdoors."
Showers are forecast in the area on Friday and Saturday.
DOZENS OF FIRES BURN IN THE AREA
According to Alberta Wildfire, 33 wildfires were burning in the Fort McMurray area on Thursday. Of those, 18 are classified as “being held”, and 15 were classified as “under control”.
Some of the fires further away from the city, including two that are more than 4,000 hectares in size, are being allowed to burn for natural benefits, like creating a break in continuous fuels and safety zones.
"Since these wildfires are located in remote areas where they do not threaten communities or resources, we allow the wildfires to play out their natural role on the landscape under the watchful eye of experienced fire personnel," Alberta Wildfire said in a statement.
More information about the active fires is available online.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Alex Antoneshyn.
