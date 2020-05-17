57 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 more death reported Sunday in Alberta
Published Sunday, May 17, 2020 3:11PM MDT
EDMONTON -- Alberta reported 57 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and an additional death.
In total, 127 people have now died in Alberta.
There are a total of 1,064 active cases in the province and 5,453 Albertans have recovered.
The case breakdown by region is as follows:
- 856 active cases and 3,621 recovered cases in the Calgary zone
- 112 active cases and 1,086 recovered cases in the South zone
- 60 active cases and 446 recovered cases in the Edmonton zone
- 18 active cases and 196 recovered cases in the North zone
- 13 active cases and 85 recovered cases in the Central zone
- Five active cases and 19 recovered cases in zones yet to be confirmed
Fifty seven people are in hospital, nine of them are in intensive care.
A total of 3,761 tests were performed in the last 24 hours.