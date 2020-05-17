EDMONTON -- Alberta reported 57 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and an additional death.

In total, 127 people have now died in Alberta.

There are a total of 1,064 active cases in the province and 5,453 Albertans have recovered.

The case breakdown by region is as follows:

  • 856 active cases and 3,621 recovered cases in the Calgary zone
  • 112 active cases and 1,086 recovered cases in the South zone
  • 60 active cases and 446 recovered cases in the Edmonton zone
  • 18 active cases and 196 recovered cases in the North zone
  • 13 active cases and 85 recovered cases in the Central zone
  • Five active cases and 19 recovered cases in zones yet to be confirmed

Fifty seven people are in hospital, nine of them are in intensive care.

A total of 3,761 tests were performed in the last 24 hours.  