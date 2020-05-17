EDMONTON -- Alberta reported 57 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and an additional death.

In total, 127 people have now died in Alberta.

There are a total of 1,064 active cases in the province and 5,453 Albertans have recovered.

The case breakdown by region is as follows:

856 active cases and 3,621 recovered cases in the Calgary zone

112 active cases and 1,086 recovered cases in the South zone

60 active cases and 446 recovered cases in the Edmonton zone

18 active cases and 196 recovered cases in the North zone

13 active cases and 85 recovered cases in the Central zone

Five active cases and 19 recovered cases in zones yet to be confirmed

Fifty seven people are in hospital, nine of them are in intensive care.

A total of 3,761 tests were performed in the last 24 hours.