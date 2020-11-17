EDMONTON -- Alberta Health Services (AHS) declared a COVID-19 outbreak in two units of the Edmonton Remand Centre on Nov. 12.

As of Tuesday, 58 inmates at the facility had tested positive for COVID-19. Eighteen of those tested positive over the last 24 hours. Three staff members have also tested positive for the virus.

“All inmates on the two units are on contact and droplet precautions. There are no transfers in and out of the units, with the exception of community releases and medical needs,” said Kerry Williamson with AHS.

According to AHS, no one has been hospitalized as a result of the outbreak. This is the second outbreak that has been declared at the facility.