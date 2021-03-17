EDMONTON -- Yelp released its Top 100 places to eat in Canada list Wednesday, and Edmonton had six restaurants make the cut.

The list was created from thousands of suggestions from Yelp users across the country, with Toronto claiming the "top foodie destination" title. That city had 27 eateries make the list, with six of those in the Top 10 spots.

Edmonton didn't disappoint, with six local restaurants breaking the Top 100.

Number 45: Battista's Calzone

Opened in Oct. 2010, Battista makes calzones "just like his momma used to make."

Battista's menu features nine different calzones, "The Classico" is filled with mozzarella, Genoa salami and capocollo ham, with onions, red and green peppers.

"Buon Giorno" the breakfast calzone has scrambled eggs, mushrooms, green peppers and pancetta. The dessert calzone is filled with nutella and strawberries.

"Ben Wyatt would be proud," wrote one reviewer. Wyatt is a TV character from the popular comedy Parks and Recreaction; he is obsessed with calzones.

Number 49: Italian Centre Shop

Located at 108 Avenue and 95 Street, the Italian Centre Shop gives visitors a real Italian experience from thousands of kilometres away.

The specialty grocer first opened in 1959 and each shop offers a European deli, market, bakery and café.

The Italian Centre Shop has three locations in Edmonton.

"All locations deserve five stars," said a local review.

Number 73: The Bedouins

The Bedouins north African restaurant in Castle Downs creates "the finest Arabian delicacy's" and has perfected Mediterranean recipes, according to its website.

It also says it refuses to compromise on quality and uses fresh ingredients from local farmers' markets.

A reviewer says, "one of the best restaurants in Edmonton for friendly service, authenticity, and bang for your buck."

Number 81: Padmanadi Vegetarian Restaurant

Padmanadi Vegan Restaurant and Eatery offers a blend of Indonesian, Chinese, Thai and Indian cuisines and claims it is equally popular among vegans, vegetarians and meat-eaters.

The business has been operating downtown for 16 years and recently opened another location on the south side.

Their top rated review: "If you haven't tried this restaurant... you must go there NOW!"

Number 89: An Chay

An Chay says it has Edmonton's first authentic Vietnamese vegetarian and vegan cuisine.

Located in on Jasper Avenue and 112 Street, the restaurant is a neighbourhood favourite for vegans and meat-eaters alike.

"This place doesn't have a huge menu, but the dishes they offer are perfectly made," according to one reviewer.

Number 100: Hathaway's Diner

Rounding out the Yelp Top 100 list is a northwest Edmonton diner.

Opened in 2006, Hathaway's says it's known for it's breakfast and burgers, but reviewers are raving about the homemade pies.

"I tried the flapper pie today, something I never had before, but believe me I'll definitely be having again. Delicious," said one top reviewer.

Yelp's list took data from user submissions and determined the top restaurants by ratings, number of reviews, and volume of submissions.

The full Top 100 list is on Yelp's website.