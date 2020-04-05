EDMONTON -- The province of Alberta said on Sunday that there are another 69 cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 1,250.

There were also three more COVID-19 deaths reported, bringing the total to 23.

Of the three people who died, one is a man in the Calgary zone in this 60s, one is a woman in the central zone in her 80s, and one is a man in the north zone who was over 100.

There were 698 tests done in the last 24 hours.

There have also been 279 recoveries.

The government did not hold a press conference to update the numbers on Sunday. Press conferences will resume Monday.