Employees at a local convenience store are hoping a little Beethoven will make panhandlers “Bach” off.

Classical music is pumped out through speakers outside the 7-Eleven on Kingsway Avenue and 101 Street, a spot panhandlers are known to frequent.

“I wouldn’t say lots, but there’s usually one or two,” Luc Gauthier, a regular customer, said. “They kind of hang out over by the sides. If they see you have money in your hands, sometimes they’d come over and ask for change.”

Staff at the store confirmed to CTV News the music is meant to discourage mischief.

A spokesperson for 7-Eleven Inc. sent a statement saying they’ve received positive feedback from the United States about the music.

"We test a variety of programs in our stores that promote an excellent experience for our customers,” it said.

Gauthier, who has been involved with Homeless Connect Edmonton, supports the initiative played but questions whether society should do more to help.

“You know, panhandling is becoming an issue. Maybe we should get some better homeless resources out there, you know?”

With files from Jeremy Thompson