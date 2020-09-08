EDMONTON -- Seven employees at Edmonton's Fairmont Hotel Macdonald have tested positive for COVID-19, the hotel said Tuesday.

None of the employees who have the coronavirus have been at the hotel for the past week, a spokesperson said in a news release.

According to Fairmont Hotel Macdonald, Alberta Health Services told them no guests or visitors contracted the disease and that the risk of transmission is low.

The hotel underwent a deep clean following the positive tests.