7 in hospital after head-on crash Sunday morning in northeast Edmonton

Seven people are in hospital after a car going the wrong way on Wayne Gretzky Drive hit another vehicle head on. (Darcy Seaton/CTV News Edmonton) Seven people are in hospital after a car going the wrong way on Wayne Gretzky Drive hit another vehicle head on. (Darcy Seaton/CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island