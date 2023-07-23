7 in hospital after head-on crash Sunday morning in northeast Edmonton

A 25-year-old man is facing charges over an early morning crash that sent seven people to hospital.

Around 3:30 a.m., police say a car was travelling north in the southbound lanes of Wayne Gretzky Drive, south of Yellowhead Trail when it hit a southbound vehicle head on.

Seven people from the two vehicles were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The area was closed for several hours and the EPS Major Collision Investigations Section has taken over the investigation.

EPS has not said what charges the 25-year-old man is facing, or which vehicle he was in.

It is also not yet known how many people were in each vehicle.