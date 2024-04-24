7 surveillance videos linked to extortions of South Asian home builders released

The Edmonton Police Service has released a number of surveillance videos related to a series of extortion cases in the city now dubbed "Project Gaslight."

The cases primarily target South Asian home builders, who have received requests for money.

At least 34 events, including extortion attempts, arsons, shootings and threats have been reported to police since October 2023 in connection with the investigation.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the shootings, but police say a firefighter was injured in one of the arsons.

An estimated $10 million in property damage has been reported.

"We've been working to obtain and review large volumes of surveillance video obtained from the scenes of several arsons connected to Project Gaslight, as well as footage from stores and gas stations where the suspects purchased gas cans and fuel allegedly used to commit the arsons," Det. Devin Kokoski said in a Wednesday news release.

"After reviewing the video and identifying as many of the suspects as we could, we’re now releasing it to the public in the hopes they can identify the remaining suspects."

Watch the videos in the playlist above.

Nov. 6, 2023

Nov. 6, 2023 - Three people are seen getting out of a vehicle with a gas can in the area of 16 Avenue and 12 Street. The same people are later seen running back to the same vehicle. (Credit: Edmonton Police Service)Three people are seen getting out of a vehicle with a gas can in the area of 16 Avenue and 12 Street. The same people are later seen running back to the same vehicle.

Nov. 24, 2023

Nov. 24, 2023 - Three people are seen approaching a house on Meadowview Way in Leduc with a gas can. (Credit: Edmonton Police Service)Three people are seen approaching a house on Meadowview Way in Leduc with a gas can.

Dec. 14, 2023

Dec. 14, 2023 - Two people are seen breaking into a house at 42 Avenue and 38A Street in Beaumont. Police are trying to identify the person carrying a gas can wearing white shoes and a grey sweatshirt. (Credit: Edmonton Police Service)Two people are seen breaking into a house at 42 Avenue and 38A Street in Beaumont. Police are trying to identify the person carrying a gas can wearing white shoes and a grey sweatshirt.

Dec. 31, 2023

Dec. 31, 2023 - A person in an SUV arrives at a house at 16 Avenue and 12 Street. The person is seen leaving shortly before smoke starts coming from the building. (Credit: Edmonton Police Service)A person in an SUV arrives at a house at 16 Avenue and 12 Street. The person is seen leaving shortly before smoke starts coming from the building.

Dec. 31, 2023 - Before the fire, a newer model white four-door Mercedes Benz with tinted windows was seen in the area. (Credit: Edmonton Police Service)Before the fire, a newer model white four-door Mercedes Benz with tinted windows was seen in the area.

Police are looking for information on both vehicles and their owners.

Jan. 28, 2024

Jan. 28, 2024 - Two men are seen at the Walmart in South Edmonton Common buying a gas can. Police are trying to identify the man in the camouflage jacket. (Credit: Edmonton Police Service)Two men are seen at the Walmart in South Edmonton Common buying a gas can. Police are trying to identify the man in the camouflage jacket.

Jan. 28, 2024 - A man was seen filling a gas can at a 7-Eleven store on Saddleback Road. Police have identified him, but are looking for information about his activities that day. (Credit: Edmonton Police Service)Also on Jan. 28, a man was seen filling a gas can at a 7-Eleven store on Saddleback Road. Police have identified him, but are looking for information about his activities that day.

Anyone with information about any of the people described in the videos or their activities on the day of the videos is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.