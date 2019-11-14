EDMONTON -- New research shows 74 per cent of Canadians would support a temporary ban on vaping products.

Research Co. surveyed 1,000 Canadians in October, a month after Massachusetts implemented a four-month ban on vaping due to its connection with lung damage, according to the study.

In Alberta, 71 per cent of respondents were also in favour of the ban.

Eleven per cent of Canadians said they have use e-cigarettes in the past year—a number that increases to 17 per cent in the 18-34 demographic.

Four-in-five participants want e-cigarettes to contain a warning, similar to those in tobacco products, and 73 per cent would like to restrict vaping to smoking areas.

According to the survey, 50 per cent of Canadians would not want to date you if you vape.

"When it comes to vaping and dating, there is no gender gap across Canada," Research Co. President Mario Canseco said. "Equal proportions of men and women say they would not consider courting a vaper."

The poll's margin of error is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points 19 times out of 20.